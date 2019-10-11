Death row inmate's attorneys say appeal ignores justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for a Tennessee death row inmate says the state attorney general puts "proceduralism over justice" in his attempt to scuttle a resentencing agreement.

The comments were from Brad MacLean, who has represented Abu-Ali Abudur'Rahman (ah-BOO'-ah-LEE') (AHB'-dur-RAK'-mahn) for more than 20 years.

The inmate, who is black, was resentenced to life in prison in August after raising claims that racism tainted the jury selection process.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery appealed last month, claiming Nashville's district attorney had no right to agree to the resentencing.

At a news conference Friday, MacLean said the attorney general's office has not disputed the claims of racial discrimination but instead argues the courts should not consider them.

A news release announcing Slatery's appeal said his office is obligated to "defend the rule of law."