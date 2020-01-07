Celebs donate millions to aid Australia wildfire efforts

Elton John poses in the press room with the award for best original score in a motion picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. less Elton John poses in the press room with the award for best original score in a motion picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Celebs donate millions to aid Australia wildfire efforts 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John and Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks to help aid the efforts for the engulfing wildfires in Australia.

Hemsworth, the Australian actor, took to social media on Monday to share that he will donate $1 million and asked his plethora of followers to show support as well. He said that “every penny counts.”

So far, the wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. The blazes have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” he said in a video on Twitter. “Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations (sic) and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.”

John announced during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Sydney, Australia, that he will also donate $1 million. The singer said he wanted to bring attention to the devastation that wildfires have caused, saying it has reached a “biblical scale.”

Hemworth and John joins a growing list of celebrities who have pledged to donate toward relief efforts including Nicole Kidman, Pink and Keith Urban.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," Pink wrote in a recent social media post. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, Phoebe Waller-Bridge said she would auction off her Globe outfit and have the proceeds go to firefighter relief.

Russell Crowe wasn't at the Globes to accept his trophy for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for playing for playing former Fox CEO Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice." Instead, the actor was in Australia trying to protect his home from the wildfires, sending a speech read by Jennifer Aniston.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” Crowe’s statement read. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.”