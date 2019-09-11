Cargo plane crashes near Toledo airport

A Toledo Port Authority official says a cargo plane crashed as it was approaching the airport.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3 a.m. just east of the Toledo Express Airport at an auto repair shop. The plane hit multiple unoccupied vehicles at the shop.

The impact sparked a fire, which engulfed the plane.

The official said there were two people aboard the plane. It is unclear if they survived the crash and a search of the scene is currently underway.