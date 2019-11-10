Average US price of gas remains steady at $2.69 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained steady over the past two weeks with a .30 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) rise to $2.69.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday there may be a price drop soon as maintenance at refineries continues and consumers cut back demand this time of year.

The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $3 per gallon and premium is $3.24.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $4.09 per gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.08 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, down 2 cents since October 25.