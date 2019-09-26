Army medic based in Colorado dies during overseas training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An Army medic posted at a Colorado base has died during a training competition in South Korea.

The Gazette reports 32-year-old Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Richards died Wednesday while competing for an Expert Field Medical Badge at Camp Casey.

The Army did not release details of Richards' death at the American base 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Seoul. The death was not considered suspicious.

An Army statement says Richards was posted to the 3rd Brigade Combat team at Fort Carson, 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

The native of Grayling, Michigan, was a 14-year Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Army says competition for the badge includes physical fitness trials and tests of medical knowledge and soldiers' skills.

