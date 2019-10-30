Agency helps deaf Maryland woman pay nearly $5K water bill

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A community service agency has come to the rescue of a deaf Maryland woman who faced a nearly $5,000 water bill because she couldn't hear her toilet running.

The Frederick News-Post reports the Frederick Community Action Agency stepped in Tuesday to help cover Denise Sansonese's bill.

Agency Assistant Director of Community Services Brad Peterson says it wants the city to reduce the bill by any amount and will do what's necessary to take the balance down to zero if that doesn't happen.

Blake Sansonese said his mother went to the city to address the bill but was told there wasn't an interpreter available to help her. Denise Sansonese says she never saw a letter city left on her door about the bill.

___

