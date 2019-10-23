Trump campaign snubs GOP's Amodei after impeachment remarks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei appears to have lost a spot helming President Donald Trump's reelection campaign in Nevada after comments he made last month about the impeachment inquiry.

Trump's Republican reelection campaign announced its Nevada Trump Victory leadership team on Twitter on Tuesday, and Amodei wasn't listed.

Last month, Amodei was asked about the impeachment inquiry and said, "Let's put it through the process and see what happens." That was widely interpreted as an endorsement of the investigation. He later tried to tamp down the fury by saying he doesn't support impeachment.

But Amodei said Wednesday that he hasn't heard from Trump's campaign since then and assumes that what he called "a fake news story" created "some discomfort" for the campaign.

Trump's campaign didn't return a message seeking comment.