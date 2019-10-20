After delay, New Orleans to demolish cranes at hotel site

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — City officials in New Orleans are planning to use a series of controlled explosions to take down two cranes that have been standing precariously over the remains of a partially collapsed hotel.

The operation was originally set for Friday and then pushed back to Saturday. Then on Saturday, officials said it would happen on Sunday.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell said as workers got up closer to the cranes to set the explosives, they discovered the cranes were more damaged than originally thought. That changed the plans they had for taking down the cranes.

The Hard Rock Hotel under construction at the corner of Canal and Rampart Streets at the edge of the historic French Quarter partially collapsed Oct. 12, killing three workers.

