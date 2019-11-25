Activist Chicago priest, George Clements, dead at age 87

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. George Clements, the Chicago priest whose activism led to a television movie about his career, has died. He was 87.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says Clements died Monday but didn’t give a cause of death. The Rev. Michael Pfleger says Clements had been in declining health in recent weeks.

Clements was ordained in 1957. He led the “One Church-One Child” program to help Catholic churches find adoptive parents for orphaned black children. In 1980, Clements became the first Catholic priest to adopt a child. He later adopted three more.

“The Father Clements Story,” a 1987 TV movie starring Louis Gossett Jr., chronicled his life and work.

Clements was being investigated by the archdiocese after he was accused in August of sexually abusing a minor in 1974.