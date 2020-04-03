AP PHOTOS: The spaces we filled, now filled with space

It’s a scene playing out all over the world. The empty streets, the silent playgrounds and the lone commuter. Rush hour feels more like hush hour.

From above, life on earth looks different. The patterns of our daily routines are now replaced by the patterns of empty parking lots, rows of school buses sitting idle and the long shadows of solitary figures in the early spring sunshine.

But life, while interrupted, carries on.

Shoppers social distance while waiting in line to get groceries. Mass is held without the masses. And Alice, an elephant at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, eats her lunch without the usual audience.

"They’re used to crowds and having people around and now that that’s gone, they sense that’s something different,” said Ron Patalano, the zoo's deputy director of operations. “You know they can sense it’s not the same."