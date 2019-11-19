10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS KICK OFF CRITICAL IMPEACHMENT WEEK

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams both say they had concerns as they heard President Trump speak with the newly elected Ukraine president on July 25 about political investigations into Joe Biden.

2. TALIBAN SAYS HOSTAGES FREED IN EXCHANGE

American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, held since 2016, were let go for three top Taliban figures who were released by the Kabul government.

3. LAST HOLDOUTS SURROUNDED AT HONG KONG UNIVERSITY

About 100 anti-government protesters remain holed up at Polytechnic University, unsure what to do next as food supplies dwindle and a police siege of the campus enters its third day.

4. WHAT STATE IS EMERGING AS NEW BATTLEGROUND

As Democrats prepare for the next presidential debate in Atlanta, growth and urbanization over recent decades has made the state population younger, less native to the state and less white.

5. WHAT BALKAN NATION IS HELPING IN CYBER WARFARE FIGHT

An elite cyber team of U.S. service members is working alongside Montenegrin cyber defenders to counter malicious cyber actors on critical networks and platforms as part of preparation for possible such attacks during the U.S. presidential election in 2020.

6. HOSPITAL OVERHAULING PSYCHIATRIC WARDS

Some mental health advocates and officials say the changes have come at the expense of patient privacy and dignity, making mental health units feel more like prisons.

7. ENDANGERED SPECIES ACT ITSELF ENDANGERED

Signed into law by Richard Nixon, the act is controversial again, as the Trump administration presses changes that advocates say will mean less protection for more species, AP finds.

8. ‘OUR COMMUNITY IS IN MOURNING’

A close-knit Hmong community is in shock after gunmen burst into a California backyard gathering and shot 10 men, killing four.

9. WHERE SCIENTISTS ARE SEEING SEA ICE MELT

Researchers from the University of Washington say climate change is taking a toll off Alaska’s northwest coast.

10. CHIEFS HOLD OFF CHARGERS IN MEXICO CITY

Daniel Sorensen picks off Philip Rivers’ fourth interception at the goal line with 18 seconds to play, and Kansas City stays on top of the AFC West with a 24-17 victory over Los Angeles.