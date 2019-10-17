10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS DIES AT 68

The Maryland congressman became the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated Trump and was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor.

2. BORIS JOHNSON DECLARES 'GREAT NEW DEAL' FOR BREXIT

European Union and British negotiators have agreed on an outline for a divorce deal from the 28-nation bloc which still needs further ratification.

3. US SEEKS CEASE-FIRE BETWEEN TURKEY, KURDS

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrive in Turkey to mount an improbable push for a cease-fire in Syria.

4. ENVOY KEY TO UKRAINE DEBATE DUE UP IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Gordon Sondland is expected to tell House lawmakers that he was merely repeating Trump's reassurances when he told another envoy there was no quid pro quo in the administration's dealings with Ukraine.

5. CHICAGO TEACHERS TO STRIKE

Classes in the nation's third-largest school district were preemptively canceled as parents and community groups scramble to prepare for the walkout.

6. CAUSE FOR HOPE, CAUTION FOLLOWING POLICE SHOOTING IN HOME

Many in the black community say they've seen at least initial signs of swifter action in the days after Atatiana Jefferson's killing by a white Fort Worth police officer.

7. WHAT DUBAI IS BETTING BIG ON

That its multibillion-dollar Expo 2020 will draw 25 million visitors, encourage business and spur development of the city.

8. 'GET OUT OF HERE!'

As Venezuela's mass exodus persists, fears are rising that the initial warm welcome many migrants received has begun to wear thin in other South American countries.

9. MONTH-LONG STRIKE AT GM ENDS

The United Auto Workers' chief bargainer says a tentative deal with the automaker represents "major gains" for 49,000 union workers.

10. WHERE WOMEN ARE MAKING AN IMPACT

In the NBA as broadcasters, referees, coaches, front office executives and owners.