Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

25-37-39-61-62, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/