Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-four, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/