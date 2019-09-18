Volleyball player alleges verbal, sexual harassment by coach

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former volleyball player at a Connecticut university says in a lawsuit she was verbally berated and sexually harassed by her coach, causing her to develop an eating disorder and drop out.

The Hartford Courant reports that Kathryn Capua filed suit against the University of Hartford last month in her home of Denton County, Texas. It seeks more than $1 million damages.

According to the suit, Capua was recruited by volleyball coach Vinh Nguyen.

The suit alleges the coach singled her out and berated her in front of teammates, sometimes bringing her close to tears. The suit says the coach made sexual comments about her body.

Spokeswoman Mildred McNeill said in an email that the university takes all allegations seriously but she could not comment on an ongoing legal matter.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com