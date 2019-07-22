Veritex Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.9 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

Veritex Holdings shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.67, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VBTX