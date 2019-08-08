Valhi: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $528.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.96. A year ago, they were trading at $5.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VHI