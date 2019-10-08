US companies walk fine line when doing business with China

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, traffic warden and securities stand guard near a TV screen broadcasting live of President Xi Jinping's opening speech, outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Companies who do business with China walk a fine line to stay aligned with U.S. values such as freedom of speech and democracy while avoiding offending China, where they stand to make billions of dollars. less FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, traffic warden and securities stand guard near a TV screen broadcasting live of President Xi Jinping's opening speech, outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Companies ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close US companies walk fine line when doing business with China 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The furor over a tweet by the Houston Rockets' general manager in support of Hong Kong protesters is highlighting the fine line that U.S. companies must walk when doing business with China.

China is highly appealing to U.S. companies looking for growth overseas. But experts caution they should know what they're getting themselves into when they do business with a country that's heading into 70 years of communist rule.

The NBA is trying to manage that delicate relationship after manager Daryl Morey posted a now-deleted tweet of an image that read "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong." That set off an immediate backlash, with China's state broadcaster canceling plans to show a pair of preseason games in that country later this week.