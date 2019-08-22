Tuesday Morning: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Tuesday Morning Corp. (TUES) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The home accessories retailer posted revenue of $230.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $12.4 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.01 billion.

The company's shares closed at $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $3.25.

