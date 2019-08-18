Texas woman pleads guilty to making up son's illnesses

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October.

CPS removed the boy from her care in 2017 after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital that medical staff determined he didn't have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

On Friday the boy's father, Ryan Crawford, told the newspaper: "I am happy that she decided to do the right thing. Eventually the lies had to stop."

Crawford is now the sole managing conservator of the now 10-year-old.

