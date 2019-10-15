https://www.darientimes.com/news/texas/article/Texas-firefighter-dies-after-hit-by-vehicle-14536410.php
Texas firefighter dies after hit by vehicle during call
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A veteran South Texas firefighter has died after being struck by a commercial vehicle while responding to a call at a San Antonio hotel.
The San Antonio Fire Department reports 49-year-old Greg Garza died Tuesday. Chief Charles Hood says the death appears to be an accident.
A department statement says firefighters were called to a Comfort Suites to assist with an electrical issue.
Hood says Garza got off a firetruck, apparently tripped or stumbled and was hit by a passing van. The driver remained at the scene.
Garza was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg offered condolences and tweeted that Garza had honorably served as a San Antonio firefighter for 17 years.
