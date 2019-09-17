Texas deputy shoots man sought on Florida felony warrants

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a North Texas deputy has shot and killed a man sought on multiple felony warrants from Florida.

A Denton County Sheriff's Office spokesman says deputies were trying to arrest the man shortly before 6 p.m. Monday at a house in a rural area near Sanger, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Spokesman Orlando Hinojosa (ee-noh-HOH'-sah) says the man jumped from a window and fled. Hinojosa says that when deputies gave chase, the man brandished a handgun. When the man refused to drop the gun, a deputy shot him.

No identities have been released for the suspect or the deputy.