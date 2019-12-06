https://www.darientimes.com/news/texas/article/Singer-Harris-was-impaired-speeding-when-killed-14887198.php Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash Updated 11:30 am EST, Friday, December 6, 2019 Most Popular 1 Hapgood faces lawsuit in death of Anguillan hotel worker 2 Goodwives’ Stop & Shop to celebrate grand reopening Friday 3 Darien overcomes Greenwich in Class LL football 4 Darien native runs race to bring awareness to father’s rare disease 5 Police: Woman uses stolen credit cards for $12K shopping spree 6 Darien man arrested for trespassing early Thanksgiving morning 7 Hapgood story hits home for couple robbed at gunpoint in Anguilla View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.