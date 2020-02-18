Service Corp.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Service Corp. International (SCI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $147.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $850.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $369.6 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.16 per share.

Service Corp. shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCI