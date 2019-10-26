Scientists focus on Wiregrass in quest for tornado knowledge

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Tornado researchers want to know more about how tornadoes form from squall lines in the Wiregrass region of Alabama and Georgia.

The Dothan Eagle reports that this part of the South is of interest to Chris Weiss, a professor of atmospheric science at Texas Tech University. He's one of the leaders of the team involved in the Verification of the Origin of Rotation in Tornadoes Experiment (VORTEX ) Southeast.

Weiss says researchers want to record unique measurements that give meteorologists a better idea of which storms produce tornadoes and which do not. That would help forecasters to reduce the number of false alarms and improve the warning times for tornadoes that do form.

Researchers hope to set up devices on tripods on local landowners' property a couple of days before a potential storm system moves over the Wiregrass.

