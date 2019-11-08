RigNet: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ RigNet Inc. (RNET) on Thursday reported a loss of $270,000 in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The communications provider for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $61 million in the period.

RigNet shares have declined 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.25, a decline of 72% in the last 12 months.

