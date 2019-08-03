Researchers hope cameras will shed clues on coyote behavior

ATLANTA (AP) — A system of cameras is being set up in north Georgia in hopes of capturing images of coyotes and learning more about them.

WABE Radio reports that researchers with the Atlanta Coyote Project are working with partners across the nation to study the effects of coyotes and urban wildlife in metro Atlanta.

Berry College professor Chris Mowry says 40 cameras — from Zoo Atlanta to Milton, Georgia — will be soon be in place.

It's part of a partnership with the Urban Wildlife Information Network of Chicago.

Researchers say the cameras will allow Atlanta Coyote Project to make comparisons about wildlife in Atlanta and across North America.

WABE reports that several other organizations are involved from cities such as Denver; Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and Madison, Wisconsin.

___

