Rattler Midstream: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas services provider posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.2 million.

