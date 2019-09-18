Prosecutors: 58 accused of Texas health care, opioid fraud

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 58 people across Texas have been charged with assorted health care fraud that's been blamed for $66 million in losses and unlawful distribution of opioids.

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced that the individual cases include 20 people charged with diverting opioids. Prosecutors say the investigation also involves alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud, plus individuals operating pill mill clinics.

The crackdown includes 16 doctors or other medical professionals. Authorities say the counts are related to fraud, conspiracy, bribery, money laundering and illegal distribution of more than 6 million pills.

Prosecutors say the charges are part of a statewide coordinated health care enforcement operation similar to a Houston-area drug trafficking network sweep about three weeks ago.