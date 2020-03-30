Plus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $880,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 12 cents per share.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.9 million, or $8.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $12.94.

