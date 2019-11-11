Oklahoma man gets 15-day jail term for concealing dead wife

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A 70-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 15 days in an Arizona jail for concealing the dead body of his wife in his vehicle.

Rodney Puckett also was sentenced in Pinal County Superior Court to three years of supervised probation.

He's already served more than 180 days in jail and is scheduled to be released Nov. 23.

Puckett, of Sand Springs, was arrested May 13 after an Eloy restaurant worker reported seeing a car going through the drive-thru with a naked body in the front seat.

Police say Puckett told them he was traveling from Oklahoma to California and his 74-year-old wife died during an overnight stay at an El Paso, Texas hotel.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the county medical examiner determined Linda Puckett died from heart disease.