O'Rourke visits Oklahoma sites that were targets of violence

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, right, and Rev. Robert L. Turner Sr. pass the the Vernon AME Church while on a tour of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) less Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, right, and Rev. Robert L. Turner Sr. pass the the Vernon AME Church while on a tour of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Mike ... more Photo: Mike Simons, AP Photo: Mike Simons, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close O'Rourke visits Oklahoma sites that were targets of violence 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has paid visits to sites in Tulsa and Oklahoma City that were targeted by violence.

The former congressman stopped Monday in Tulsa's Greenwood District where a white mob in 1921 looted black businesses , leaving homes and churches smoldering. He later visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, which is dedicated to the victims of the 1995 domestic terrorist bombing of a federal building.

O'Rourke drew connections between the Oklahoma attacks and the Aug. 3 attack in his hometown of El Paso , Texas, in which a white nationalist killed 22 people and wounded about two dozen others. Police say the attacker targeted Mexicans.

President Donald Trump accused O'Rourke of exploiting tragedy to boost his campaign.