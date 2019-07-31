https://www.darientimes.com/news/texas/article/Nuvectra-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14271112.php
Nuvectra: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Nuvectra Corp. (NVTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.
The medical device company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.12. A year ago, they were trading at $15.68.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVTR
View Comments