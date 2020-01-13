North Dallas Bank & Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.2 million, or $3.57 per share.

North Dallas Bank & Trust shares have declined nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

