National Oilwell Varco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ National Oilwell Varco (NOV) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $385 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

National Oilwell Varco shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.89, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

