Mississippi State ex-coach Sherrill and NCAA settle lawsuit

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — The NCAA and former Mississippi State University football coach Jackie Sherrill have settled a lawsuit in which Sherrill accused the college sports governing body of damaging his reputation.

Sherrill also said the NCAA hurt his future coaching opportunities by publicly naming him in allegations of recruitment violations in 2003.

He was Mississippi State's head coach from 1991 to 2003 and sued the NCAA in 2004.

News outlets report that financial terms of the lawsuit settlement are confidential. The agreement was reached Wednesday in Mississippi's Madison County Circuit Court after jurors had already heard testimony about Mississippi State's recruiting practices under Sherrill.

The NCAA's chief legal officer, Donald Remy, says all parties agreed to settle the claims confidentially "without admissions of liability or responsibility."

The 75-year-old Sherrill lives in Wimberley, Texas.