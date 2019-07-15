Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance
Elliot Spagat, Associated Press
Updated
In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb illustrates how President Donald Trump's pledge to start deporting millions of people in the country illegally is virtually impossible with ICE's budget and its method of picking people up. less
In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb ... more
Photo: Gregory Bull, AP
Photo: Gregory Bull, AP
Image
1of/9
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 9
In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb illustrates how President Donald Trump's pledge to start deporting millions of people in the country illegally is virtually impossible with ICE's budget and its method of picking people up. less
In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb ... more
Photo: Gregory Bull, AP
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump's pledge to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would be highly impractical to carry out, maybe impossible.
As an operation in the San Diego area last week illustrated, picking up immigrants is a time-consuming, labor-intensive and not always successful task for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
An arrest of just one immigrant often requires days of surveillance. Also, some local law enforcement agencies refuse to help ICE.