Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance

In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb illustrates how President Donald Trump's pledge to start deporting millions of people in the country illegally is virtually impossible with ICE's budget and its method of picking people up. less In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump's pledge to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would be highly impractical to carry out, maybe impossible.

As an operation in the San Diego area last week illustrated, picking up immigrants is a time-consuming, labor-intensive and not always successful task for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An arrest of just one immigrant often requires days of surveillance. Also, some local law enforcement agencies refuse to help ICE.