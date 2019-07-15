  • In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb illustrates how President Donald Trump's pledge to start deporting millions of people in the country illegally is virtually impossible with ICE's budget and its method of picking people up. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump's pledge to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would be highly impractical to carry out, maybe impossible.

As an operation in the San Diego area last week illustrated, picking up immigrants is a time-consuming, labor-intensive and not always successful task for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An arrest of just one immigrant often requires days of surveillance. Also, some local law enforcement agencies refuse to help ICE.