LyondellBasell: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $612 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $8.18 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.4 billion, or $9.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.73 billion.

LyondellBasell shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 2%. The stock has declined slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYB