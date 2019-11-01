LyondellBasell: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $963 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.98 billion.

LyondellBasell shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 21%. The stock has climbed 0.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYB