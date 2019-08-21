Lincoln woman sweet-talked out of $162K in social media scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 63-year-old Lincoln woman was sweet-talked out of $162,000 by someone she met on social media.

Officer Angela Sands said Wednesday the person or people who communicated with the woman said his name was Ethan and that he worked on a boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. He made several requests for money, including $3,000 for internet service, $30,000 for a vacation and $50,000 for a plane ticket.

Sands says the woman had money sent from her retirement account to several places, including Georgia and Texas. Her account holder refused the woman's fraud claim because she voluntarily withdrew the money.

No arrests have been reported. The woman's name hasn't been released.