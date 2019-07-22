Lennox: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $110.7 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $3.74 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.15 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.90 per share.

Lennox shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

