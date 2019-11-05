Howard Hughes: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 69 cents.

The land developer posted revenue of $231.2 million in the period.

Howard Hughes shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHC