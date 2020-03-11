Hanger: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Hanger Inc. (HNGR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The orthotic and prosthetic company posted revenue of $300.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $27.5 million, or 72 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

Hanger expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion.

Hanger shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.87, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.

