Halcon Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Halcon Resources Corp. (HKRSQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $63.3 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $50.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.61.

