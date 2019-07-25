Fed aid to help Maine, 9 other states improve workforce data

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is one of 10 states that are receiving federal grants designed to improve the quality of data about the workforce.

Maine, like most of the states, is receiving about $1 million from the U.S. Department of Labor. The department says the money will help the states build and improve databases that contain information about training programs and employment services. The databases also allow for collection of information about participants in those programs.

The department says the databases will allow states such as Maine "to conduct research and analysis aimed at determining the effectiveness of workforce and educational programs."

The other states receiving grants are California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin.