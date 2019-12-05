Ezcorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) _ Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $645,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $214.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $847.2 million.

Ezcorp shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.22, a drop of 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EZPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EZPW