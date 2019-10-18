Ex-Texas federal agent pleads guilty to child porn charges

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former federal agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to charges that he produced child pornography, including videos of himself sexually assaulting a minor.

Thirty-seven-year-old Vernon Lee Millican of Leakey pleaded guilty Thursday in a San Antonio court to one count of production of child pornography and another count of possession of child pornography.

Millican was arrested in January after federal authorities searched his home. He was a U.S. Border Patrol agent at the time assigned to the station in Uvalde, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Millican was later fired.

A criminal complaint shows the investigation began when the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office in Oregon collected evidence indicating a 13-year-old girl who previously lived in Texas had been sexually assaulted by Millican over several years.

Millican is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.