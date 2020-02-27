EOG Resources: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $636.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.73 billion, or $4.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.38 billion.

EOG Resources shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined nearly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $59.83, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

