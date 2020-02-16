Dallas man dies in skiing accident in southwestern Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A 70-year-old Dallas man struck a tree and died while skiing at Purgatory Resort in southwestern Colorado, the La Plata County Coroner's Office said.

The man was skiing with his wife when he struck the tree at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officials said. The man died on the mountain. He had been wearing a helmet.

The coroner has not released his name. An autopsy was planned this week.

It's been three years since someone died at Purgatory Resort near Durango. A 34-year-old woman died in February 2017 after hitting a tree.