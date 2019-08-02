Cinemark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $101 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 86 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $957.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $906.6 million.

Cinemark shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK